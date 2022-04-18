Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Public Housing Cutbacks Jeopardize Low-Income People

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Work permits are displayed in front of the New York City Housing Authority's Ocean Bay Apartments Bayside complex during renovations, part of the US Housing and Urban Development Rental Assistance Demonstration program, in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. © 2018 Bess Adler/Bloomberg via Getty Images (New York) –The United States federal government’s cuts to public housing funding have jeopardized the living conditions of up to 2 million low-income people throughout the country, Human Rights Watch said today, releasing a video about the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Egypt's jailed blogger Alaa Abdelfatah brings up second nationality for the first time as patience runs dry
~ Russia faces first foreign default since 1918 – here's how it could complicate Putin's ability to wage war in Ukraine
~ How the image of a besieged and victimized Russia came to be so ingrained in the country's psyche
~ He's the treasurer who may become the next leader of the Liberal Party. So how high can Josh Frydenberg fly?
~ View from the Hill: Labor holds 53-47% lead but Albanese takes a hit in Newspoll
~ Africa has ambitious goals for 2063: plans for outer space hold the key to success
~ Toxic mix of bandits, arms, drugs and terrorism is alarming Nigerians: what now?
~ South Africa's constitutional democracy debate: echoes of an inglorious past
~ As COVID hit Kenya and South Africa, race and class fears were amplified on Twitter
~ Spain: EU must act to end spyware abuse after prominent Catalans targeted with Pegasus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter