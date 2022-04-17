Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippine independent bookshops become targets of red-tagging

By Karlo Mongaya
The red-tagging of Popular Bookstore and Solidaridad is the latest in a long history of state repression of dissent and critical thinking in the Philippines.


© Global Voices


