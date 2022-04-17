Tolerance.ca
Chemical traces in ancient West African pots show a diet rich in plants

By Julie Dunne, Postdoctoral Researcher in Archaeology, University of Bristol
West African cuisine is known for its distinct ingredients and flavours, often including a diverse range of plant foods. A traditional meal comprises a starchy staple cooked in a pot, served with a sauce prepared from vegetables, fish or meat. It is often accompanied by pulses. Today, these starchy staples include root crops such as yams, cassava, sorghum, pearl millet and maize.

In the northern Sahel and savanna zones, pearl millet is mainly prepared as porridge, while in the southern forest zone, a pounded mash from tuber crops such as yam, called fufu, is the major starch-rich element.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


