Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morrison defends controversial Warringah candidate as push to oust her strengthens

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Scott Morrison and NSW treasurer and leading moderate Matt Kean are publicly at loggerheads over the future of the prime minister’s controversial captain’s pick for the seat of Warringah.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US Will Protect Cameroonians from Dangerous Deportations
~ Sorcery accusation-related violence continues to plague Papua New Guinea
~ RSF restores access to Radio France Internationale website in Russia
~ What is that rash? Genetic fingerprints can help doctors diagnose and treat skin conditions more effectively
~ Russia: punishing journalists still daring to cover war in Ukraine
~ Bangladeshi reporter lured into trap, murdered by drug traffickers
~ Indonesia is caught between Russia and the West ahead of the November G20 conference
~ Elon Musk's bid spotlights Twitter's unique role in public discourse – and what changes might be in store
~ Legacy of Jim Crow still affects funding for public schools
~ How hypersonic missiles work and the unique threats they pose – an aerospace engineer explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter