Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sorcery accusation-related violence continues to plague Papua New Guinea

By Mong Palatino
Share this article
"In no anthropological writings have I seen reference to anything barbaric as this. This is not part of the ancestry of PNG as we are far more a caring society."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ RSF restores access to Radio France Internationale website in Russia
~ What is that rash? Genetic fingerprints can help doctors diagnose and treat skin conditions more effectively
~ Russia: punishing journalists still daring to cover war in Ukraine
~ Bangladeshi reporter lured into trap, murdered by drug traffickers
~ Indonesia is caught between Russia and the West ahead of the November G20 conference
~ Elon Musk's bid spotlights Twitter's unique role in public discourse – and what changes might be in store
~ Legacy of Jim Crow still affects funding for public schools
~ How hypersonic missiles work and the unique threats they pose – an aerospace engineer explains
~ I've studied stadium financing for over two decades – and the new Bills stadium is one of the worst deals for taxpayers I've ever seen
~ Why we can't 'boost' our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic for the long term
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter