Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF and partners launch the JX Fund, a European fund for journalism in exile

By lfollea
NewsReporters without Borders (RSF) together with the Rudolf Augstein Foundation and the Schöpflin Foundation launch the JX Fund for journalism in exile, which is intended to help media workers quickly and flexibly, to enable them to continue their work immediately after they have fled war and crisis zones. An initial program is supporting Novaya Gazeta Europe and two other independent outlets.The international organization Reporters without Borders (RSF), which has 7 offices and sections on the European continent, together with the Rudolf Augstein Foundation and the Schöpflin Foundation


© Reporters without borders -


