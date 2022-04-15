Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we can't 'boost' our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic for the long term

By Prakash Nagarkatti, Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, University of South Carolina
Mitzi Nagarkatti, Professor of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology, University of South Carolina
With yet another COVID-19 booster available for vulnerable populations in the U.S., many people find themselves wondering what the end game will be.

The mRNA…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


