Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Investigate the suspicious death in custody of economist Ayman Hudhud following his enforced disappearance

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Egyptian authorities must ensure that the investigation into the suspicious death in custody of 48-year old Ayman Hudhud, an economist and member of the Reform and Development Party, who died at a psychiatric hospital following his enforced disappearance on 5 February, is independent, impartial and effective, Amnesty International. A new investigation by Amnesty International, […] The post Egypt: Investigate the suspicious death in custody of economist Ayman Hudhud following his enforced disappearance appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Jesus the faithful Jew: How misreadings of the Christian Gospels miss this and fuel anti-Judaism
~ Elon Musk argues Twitter would be better off in private rather than public hands – corporate governance scholars would disagree
~ Senator Dianne Feinstein faces pressure to end her 30 years representing California
~ Christians hold many views on Jesus' resurrection – a theologian explains the differing views among Baptists
~ Jesus the faithful Jew: How misreadings of the Gospel miss this and fuel anti-Judaism
~ It's the 40th anniversary of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, but recent protests show a serious misunderstanding of what those mean
~ Canada's new climate plan is reckless, but a better way forward is still possible
~ Manifesto published in Russian media reflects Putin regime's ruthless plans in Ukraine
~ Want to know why India has been soft on Russia? Take a look at its military, diplomatic and energy ties
~ Ukraine war: while most Americans express outrage, Putin's spell continues to hang over Republicans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter