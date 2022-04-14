Tolerance.ca
Manifesto published in Russian media reflects Putin regime's ruthless plans in Ukraine

By Susanne Sternthal, Lecturer in Post-Soviet Government and Politics, Texas State University
Shortly after footage emerged of the carnage Russian troops left behind in the town of Bucha, Ukraine, an article was published April 4, 2022, in one of the largest Russian state-run media companies.

The article called for even more bloodshed in Ukraine.

