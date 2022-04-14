Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK Plan to Ship Asylum Seekers to Rwanda is Cruelty Itself

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image British Home Secretary Priti Patel (L), and Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta sign an agreement at the Kigali Convention Center in Kigali, Rwanda, April 14, 2022. © 2022 Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP via Getty Images Shirking its obligations to persons seeking asylum at its shores, the UK government has today signed an agreement with Rwanda to send asylum seekers crossing the English Channel there. Under the new Asylum Partnership Arrangement, people arriving in the UK irregularly or who arrived irregularly since January 1, 2022…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


