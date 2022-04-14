Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF and partners launch the JX Fund, a European fund for journalism in exile, with an initial program supporting Novaya Gazeta Europe and other independent outlets

By lfollea
Share this article
NewsReporters without Borders (RSF) together with the Rudolf Augstein Foundation and the Schöpflin Foundation launch the JX Fund for journalism in exile, which is intended to help media workers quickly and flexibly, to enable them to continue their work immediately after they have fled war and crisis zones. The international organization Reporters without Borders (RSF), which has 7 offices and sections on the European continent, together with the Rudolf Augstein Foundation and the Schöpflin Foundation


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ War in Ukraine: Beware of China’s amplification of Russian propaganda, RSF says
~ Romania: RSF joins nine NGOs in calling on the authorities to investigate the publication of journalist Emilia Șercan's leaked photos
~ Violence against women has been promoted in the Balkans through pop music for 40 years
~ A decade of science and trillions of collisions show the W boson is more massive than expected – a physicist on the team explains what it means for the Standard Model
~ Abba and Tupac in the metaverse: how digital avatars could be the bankable future of band touring
~ Do mushrooms really use language to talk to each other? A fungi expert investigates
~ Esports: how the struggling hospitality industry could capitalise on this massive business
~ Why birds migrate vast distances – and how you can help during their breeding season
~ Ukraine war: Sweden and Finland eye the Nato option, but it's a security dilemma for the west
~ Floods in South Africa: protecting people must include a focus on women and girls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter