Human Rights Observatory

Esports: how the struggling hospitality industry could capitalise on this massive business

By Jamie Thompson, Lecturer in Marketing, Edinburgh Napier University
Babak Taheri, Professor of Marketing, Nottingham Trent University
There are huge potential revenues for tourism in online video gaming’s massive fanbase –  if they can be encouraged to attend live events in host cities.The Conversation


