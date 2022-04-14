Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Xenophobia is on the rise in South Africa: scholars weigh in on the migrant question

By Steven Gordon, Senior Research Specialist., Human Sciences Research Council
Share this article
There is no evidence that international migrants are a major cause of unemployment in South Africa. Misinformation drives this misconception.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Violence against women has been promoted in the Balkans through pop music for 40 years
~ A decade of science and trillions of collisions show the W boson is more massive than expected – a physicist on the team explains what it means for the Standard Model
~ Abba and Tupac in the metaverse: how digital avatars could be the bankable future of band touring
~ Do mushrooms really use language to talk to each other? A fungi expert investigates
~ Esports: how the struggling hospitality industry could capitalise on this massive business
~ Why birds migrate vast distances – and how you can help during their breeding season
~ Ukraine war: Sweden and Finland eye the Nato option, but it's a security dilemma for the west
~ Floods in South Africa: protecting people must include a focus on women and girls
~ South African floods wreaked havoc because people are forced to live in disaster prone areas
~ Ukraine recap: Donbas braces for a 'knife fight'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter