Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: Donbas braces for a 'knife fight'

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
Share this article
As forecast, the focus of hostilities in Ukraine has shifted away from Kyiv and the north towards the south and east of the country where Russia is expected to launch an offensive any day now. In addition to the siege of the port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian marines are reported to have surrendered in large numbers this week, people in the eastern region of Donbas are bracing for a major attack.

The battle for the Donbas region will be different in character from the urban warfare seen so far in the war in Ukraine. The area has seen fighting on and off since 2014 with more than…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Violence against women has been promoted in the Balkans through pop music for 40 years
~ A decade of science and trillions of collisions show the W boson is more massive than expected – a physicist on the team explains what it means for the Standard Model
~ Abba and Tupac in the metaverse: how digital avatars could be the bankable future of band touring
~ Do mushrooms really use language to talk to each other? A fungi expert investigates
~ Esports: how the struggling hospitality industry could capitalise on this massive business
~ Why birds migrate vast distances – and how you can help during their breeding season
~ Ukraine war: Sweden and Finland eye the Nato option, but it's a security dilemma for the west
~ Floods in South Africa: protecting people must include a focus on women and girls
~ South African floods wreaked havoc because people are forced to live in disaster prone areas
~ Xenophobia is on the rise in South Africa: scholars weigh in on the migrant question
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter