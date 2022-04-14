Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heart disease risk and depression: a new study explores whether the two may be linked

By Frank Doyle, Senior Lecturer, Department of Health Psychology, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
For generations, people have been fascinated by the links between mind and body. For example, do people really die of a broken heart? Does a healthy mind indicate a healthy body?

Scientists have been studying the associations between mental and physical health for some time. One such association is between depression and heart disease. Research has shown that depression is more common among people with heart disease compared to the general population.

Further, in people who are physically healthy,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


