A tale of two cities: why Indonesia is planning a new capital on Borneo – and abandoning Jakarta. Podcast
By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Indonesia plans to move its capital city from Jakarta on the island of Java to a new forest city on the island of Borneo called Nusantara. We talk to three experts in urban planning and ecology to find out why – and what the environmental impacts of the project could be.
- Thursday, April 14, 2022