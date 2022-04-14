Tolerance.ca
Corporate do-gooder efforts can boost sales as long as they're tied to corporate harm

By Dionne A Nickerson, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Indiana University
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


Customers spent more buying stuff from companies that engaged in corporate social responsibility than those that didn’t – as long as those do-gooder efforts actually addressed damage the businesses caused.

That’s the main takeaway of a new study IThe Conversation


