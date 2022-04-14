Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Local Elections: A Chance to Improve Children’s Lives

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
On May 5, voters across London will go to the polls to elect their new local government representatives. These elections will decide who runs London’s local authorities, which are responsible for services such as education, social care, and housing – issues that greatly affect the lives of the capital’s children. This is an opportunity for local government to step up, particularly on the temporary accommodation crisis, where the national government has so-far failed. London has the highest rates of child poverty anywhere in the country, with 37 percent of children living in relative poverty after…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Labor and Albanese hoping for Easter resurrection
~ Technically our unemployment rate now begins with a '3'. How do we keep it there?
~ Easter laughter: the hilarious and controversial medieval history of religious jokes
~ Grammy star Black Coffee: winning the world, losing at home
~ India: Authorities must stop apparent unlawful demolitions of largely Muslim-owned property
~ Outsourcing asylum seekers: the case of Rwanda and the UK
~ Mount Kosciuszko: how Australia’s highest peak came to be named for a freedom fighter against Russian aggression
~ More than just MasterChef: a brief history of Australian cookery competitions
~ Few restrictions, no spending limit, and almost no oversight: welcome to political advertising in Australia
~ The Greens want Medicare to cover a trip to the dentist. It's a grand vision but short on details
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter