Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The book that changed me: how a 1970s poetry collection, The Honey of Man, still brings hope in grim times

By Jen Webb, Dean, Graduate Research, University of Canberra
Share this article
The poems in The Honey of Man may cast a harsh light on human cruelties and stupidities, but they avoid hopelessness or helplessness.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Outsourcing asylum seekers: the case of Rwanda and the UK
~ Mount Kosciuszko: how Australia’s highest peak came to be named for a freedom fighter against Russian aggression
~ More than just MasterChef: a brief history of Australian cookery competitions
~ Few restrictions, no spending limit, and almost no oversight: welcome to political advertising in Australia
~ The Greens want Medicare to cover a trip to the dentist. It's a grand vision but short on details
~ Artificial intelligence may take your job. Some lessons from my grandmother
~ 'Weaponised irony': after fictionalising Elizabeth Macarthur's life, Kate Grenville edits her letters
~ Multi-coloured plants are suddenly a home decor 'must-have'. Here's how to keep them alive
~ How do I improve my motivation to exercise when I really hate it? 10 science-backed tips
~ Listen to the Albert’s lyrebird: the best performer you’ve never heard of
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter