Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Multi-coloured plants are suddenly a home decor 'must-have'. Here's how to keep them alive

By Gregory Moore, Doctor of Botany, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Fads and fashion have always influenced the plants we keep. And so it is with variegated plants, which have become very popular with indoor plant enthusiasts these days.

Variegated plants possess multiple colours – typically on their leaves, but in some cases on stems, flowers and fruit. Their patterns include stripes, dots, edges and patches. They’re usually green with either white or yellow, but can also feature red, pink, silver and other colours.

Variegated plants…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Outsourcing asylum seekers: the case of Rwanda and the UK
~ Mount Kosciuszko: how Australia’s highest peak came to be named for a freedom fighter against Russian aggression
~ More than just MasterChef: a brief history of Australian cookery competitions
~ Few restrictions, no spending limit, and almost no oversight: welcome to political advertising in Australia
~ The Greens want Medicare to cover a trip to the dentist. It's a grand vision but short on details
~ Artificial intelligence may take your job. Some lessons from my grandmother
~ 'Weaponised irony': after fictionalising Elizabeth Macarthur's life, Kate Grenville edits her letters
~ How do I improve my motivation to exercise when I really hate it? 10 science-backed tips
~ Listen to the Albert’s lyrebird: the best performer you’ve never heard of
~ Is the Easter bunny real? How to answer, according to a psychologist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter