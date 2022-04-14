Tolerance.ca
Time might not exist, according to physicists and philosophers – but that's okay

By Sam Baron, Associate professor, Australian Catholic University
Cutting-edge theories of physics suggest time may not be real – but even if they’re right, life can still go on as usual.The Conversation


