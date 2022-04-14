Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the Ukraine war has exposed faultlines in the way the US conducts itself on the world stage

By Gorana Grgić, Senior Lecturer, Department of Government and International Relations and US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Share this article
The Biden administration has a difficult task in punishing Russia for its invasion without becoming embroiled in a full-scale war.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Maldives: Reforms Fall Short in Curbing Threats to Free Speech
~ What's this white stuff on my Easter chocolate, and can I still eat it?
~ The book that changed me: how a much travelled 1970s poetry collection still brings hope in these grim times
~ Past policies have created barriers to voting in remote First Nations communities
~ How can Russia's invasion of Ukraine end? Here's how peace negotiations have worked in past wars
~ Sacred hares, banished winter witches and pagan worship - the roots of Easter Bunny traditions are ancient
~ War in Ukraine: Russia's reputedly ‘sanction proof’ economy shows signs of stress
~ News media heeding call to limit naming perpetrators in mass shootings
~ Curious Kids: how is fabric made?
~ Fewer than 1% of New Zealand men take paid parental leave – would offering them more to stay at home help?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter