Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's this white stuff on my Easter chocolate, and can I still eat it?

By Nathan Kilah, Senior Lecturer in Chemistry, University of Tasmania
It’s totally fine to eat chocolate with a white film on the surface. But what is it, how did it get there, and how can it be avoided?The Conversation


© The Conversation -


