Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maldives: Reforms Fall Short in Curbing Threats to Free Speech

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Soldiers secure a site after a bomb blast injured Mohamed Nasheed, the Maldives parliament speaker and former president, in the capital, Male, May 6, 2021.  © 2021 AFP via Getty Images (New York) – The Maldives authorities have not credibly addressed threats to free expression and other rights by religious extremist groups, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Despite progress in media freedom under President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the government has neglected other essential reforms, leaving the justice system vulnerable to pressure from powerful…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How the Ukraine war has exposed faultlines in the way the US conducts itself on the world stage
~ What's this white stuff on my Easter chocolate, and can I still eat it?
~ The book that changed me: how a much travelled 1970s poetry collection still brings hope in these grim times
~ Past policies have created barriers to voting in remote First Nations communities
~ How can Russia's invasion of Ukraine end? Here's how peace negotiations have worked in past wars
~ Sacred hares, banished winter witches and pagan worship - the roots of Easter Bunny traditions are ancient
~ War in Ukraine: Russia's reputedly ‘sanction proof’ economy shows signs of stress
~ News media heeding call to limit naming perpetrators in mass shootings
~ Curious Kids: how is fabric made?
~ Fewer than 1% of New Zealand men take paid parental leave – would offering them more to stay at home help?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter