Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sacred hares, banished winter witches and pagan worship - the roots of Easter Bunny traditions are ancient

By Tok Thompson, Professor of Anthropology and Communication, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Share this article
A folklorist explains the prehistoric origins of the mythical Easter Bunny and why this longstanding cultural symbol keeps returning each spring.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ War in Ukraine: Russia's reputedly ‘sanction proof’ economy shows signs of stress
~ News media heeding call to limit naming perpetrators in mass shootings
~ Curious Kids: how is fabric made?
~ Fewer than 1% of New Zealand men take paid parental leave – would offering them more to stay at home help?
~ Flow state, exercise and healthy ageing: 5 unexpected benefits of singing
~ Complacency, conflict and dodging nuclear cataclysm: the not so great power politics of China, the US and Australia
~ From handshakes to threats: can the election bring a fresh start in our fractured relationship with China?
~ State of the states: six politics experts take us on a trip around Australia
~ Guinea-Bissau radio station owners threatened with jail for not paying licence fee
~ #PolandFirstToHelp: How Poland is using humanitarianism to boost its propaganda
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter