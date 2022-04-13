Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

News media heeding call to limit naming perpetrators in mass shootings

By Thomas J. Hrach, Associate Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, University of Memphis
The more deaths there were, the more news reports used the perpetrator’s name. But something changed in 2012. The Brooklyn subway shooting may be an exception.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


