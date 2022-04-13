Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From handshakes to threats: can the election bring a fresh start in our fractured relationship with China?

By James Laurenceson, Director and Professor, Australia-China Relations Institute (ACRI), University of Technology Sydney
Elena Collinson, Senior Project and Research Officer, Australia-China Relations Institute, University of Technology Sydney
A new survey shows there is no material difference between the major parties’ China policies. Style and tone might be what matter, whoever wins the election.The Conversation


