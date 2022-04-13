Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea-Bissau radio station owners threatened with jail for not paying licence fee

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the harsh criminal penalties that Guinea-Bissau’s government has threatened to impose on those operating privately-owned radio stations if they have not paid their annual licence fee. The immense majority of these cash-strapped radio stations have stopped broadcasting because of the threat.In a decree issued yesterday, the communication ministry warned radio station owners they could face a sentence of up to three years in prison if they are not up to date with their licence fee paym


