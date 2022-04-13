Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Uyghur child among four ‘booked for deportation’ to China tonight

By Amnesty International
NEWSFLASH Amnesty International has received credible information that Buheliqiemu Abula and her teenage daughter, 13, were made to take tests for Covid-19 today in preparations for their deportation to China. The police told them that they should be prepared to leave the deportation center at 9 pm local time today to board a flight bound […] The post Saudi Arabia: Uyghur child among four ‘booked for deportation’ to China tonight appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


