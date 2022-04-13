Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Four reasons you should consider adult education – even if you're at the start of your career

By Will Curtis, Deputy Pro-Vice Chancellor and Professor in Education, University of Warwick
Adult education has often been associated with evening classes for older people, such as the wonderful non-formal educational opportunities provided by organisations like the University of the Third Age. Nevertheless, there is huge value in learning at all stages of life, including for those in their twenties and thirties – for work, self development, health, happiness and participation in wider community life.

Colleges and universities provide opportunities that include short courses, evening classes, fully online distance-programmes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


