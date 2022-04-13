Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia-Ukraine crisis highlights Africa's need to diversify its wheat sources

By Mandira Bagwandeen, Senior Research Fellow, The Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, University of Cape Town
Noncedo Vutula, Senior research fellow at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, University of Cape Town
The war between Russia and Ukraine has highlighted just how much of the world’s wheat supply relies on these two countries. For instance, a recently released UN report shows a sample of 25 African countries that rely on wheat imports from Russia or Ukraine. Of this group, 21 import most of their wheat from Russia.

Between 2018 and 2020, Africa imported US$3.7 billion in wheat (32% of the continent’s total wheat imports) from Russia and another US$1.4 billion from Ukraine (12% of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


