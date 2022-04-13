Cannabis: how it affects our cognition and psychology – new research
By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Martine Skumlien, PhD Candidate in Psychiatry, University of Cambridge
Tianye Jia, Professor of Population Neuroscience, Fudan University
Cannabis has been used by humans for thousands of years and is one of the most popular drugs today. With effects such as feelings of joy and relaxation, it is also legal to prescribe or take in several countries.
But how does using the drug affect the mind? In three recent studies, published in The Journal of Psychopharmacology, Neuropsychopharmacology and the International…
