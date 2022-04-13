Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: High Stakes for Attorney General’s Nomination

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC) – The appointment of a new attorney general in Guatemala should be the result of a public, transparent, and independent process, Human Rights Watch said today. Concerned governments should closely monitor the process and sanction individuals, including from the private sector, engaged in ongoing efforts to undermine the rule of law…


© Human Rights Watch -


