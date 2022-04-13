Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ALS is only 50% genetic – identifying DNA regions affected by lifestyle and environmental risk factors could help pinpoint avenues for treatment

By Ramona Zwamborn, PhD candidate in Neurogenetics, Utrecht University
Jan Veldink, Professor of Neurology and Neurogenetics, Utrecht University
Paul J. Hop, PhD candidate in Neurogenetics, Utrecht University
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a devastating neurodegenerative disease that affects about 1 in 50,000 people. Well-known people who suffered from ALS include baseball player Lou Gehrig, who lived two years after he was diagnosed, and scientist Stephen Hawking, who lived…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


