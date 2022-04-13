Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When are book bans unconstitutional? A First Amendment scholar explains

By Erica Goldberg, Associate Professor of Law, University of Dayton
Share this article
A free speech expert defines censorship and applies that lesson to current political struggles in the US to ban books from public schools and libraries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why UK's 'treasured free-market economy' will not achieve net zero
~ Developing countries are being left behind in the AI race – and that's a problem for all of us
~ Titanic on screen – why A Night to Remember is the definitive film on the ship
~ Redwood trees have two types of leaves, scientists find – a trait that could help them survive in a changing climate
~ How math – and eating while running – can help you complete your best marathon
~ Why 'bad' ads appear on 'good' websites – a computer scientist explains
~ ALS is only 50% genetic – identifying DNA regions affected by lifestyle and environmental risk factors could help pinpoint avenues for treatment
~ Conservatives feel blamed, shamed and ostracized by the media
~ 'Every day feels unsettled' – educators decry staffing shortage
~ Do you need a second booster shot? An epidemiologist scoured the latest research and has some answers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter