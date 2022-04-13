Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Frozen sperm and assisted reproduction: time to pull out all stops to save the endangered koala

By Lachlan G. Howell, Postdoctoral Research Fellow | Centre for Integrative Ecology, Deakin University
Ryan R. Witt, Postdoctoral Researcher and Honorary Lecturer | School of Environmental and Life Sciences, University of Newcastle
Australia’s wildlife was hit hard by the 2019-20 Black Summer megafires.

Amongst the casualties were our iconic tree-dwelling koalas, with an estimated 5000 dead in New South Wales alone. They are now officially endangeredThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


