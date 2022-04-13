Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong remains isolated despite lifting region-based air travel ban

By Oiwan Lam
Share this article
Despite the Hong Kong government's attempt to loosen the air travel ban on April 1, airlines continue to avoid flying to and through the city.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Mali. A justice at loss with the crimes against civilians in the central regions
~ Thailand: Prominent Rights Defender Harassed
~ Why party preselections are still a mess, and the courts haven't helped
~ Time to remove vaccine mandates? Not so fast – it could have unintended consequences
~ Colonial and nationalist myths are recast in Yumna Kassab's Australiana
~ The Zealandia Switch drove rapid global ice retreat 18,000 years ago. Has it switched to a new level?
~ Public opinion in Central Asia: A pioneering Kyrgyz NGO ventures into uncharted territory
~ Hong Kong remains isolated despite lifting air travel ban
~ 'I always have trouble with forms': homeless people on how poor literacy affects them – and what would help
~ French elections: a divided country faces an uncertain second round
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter