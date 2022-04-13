Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why party preselections are still a mess, and the courts haven't helped

By Graeme Orr, Professor of Law, The University of Queensland
Confusing court findings have left the rules in party pre-selections in a mess, and members with little say in who contests individual seats.The Conversation


