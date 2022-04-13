Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Time to remove vaccine mandates? Not so fast – it could have unintended consequences

By Katie Attwell, Associate professor, The University of Western Australia
Queensland is removing the requirement to be vaccinated before entering cafes, pubs, galleries and other public spaces. But this could affect public attitudes about the importance of vaccination.The Conversation


