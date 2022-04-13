Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Zealandia Switch drove rapid global ice retreat 18,000 years ago. Has it switched to a new level?

By Andrew Lorrey, Principal Scientist & Programme Leader of Southern Hemisphere Climates and Environments, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research
Aaron Putnam, Associate professor, University of Maine
David Barrell, Geologist and geomorphologist, GNS Science
George Denton, Professor, University of Maine
Joellen Russell, Professor, University of Arizona
Share this article
Rocks deposited by vanishing glaciers in the Southern Alps thousands of years ago hold climate clues about the past, painting a bleak picture about the long-term survival of alpine ice in New Zealand.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mali. A justice at loss with the crimes against civilians in the central regions
~ Thailand: Prominent Rights Defender Harassed
~ Hong Kong remains isolated despite lifting region-based air travel ban
~ Why party preselections are still a mess, and the courts haven't helped
~ Time to remove vaccine mandates? Not so fast – it could have unintended consequences
~ Colonial and nationalist myths are recast in Yumna Kassab's Australiana
~ Public opinion in Central Asia: A pioneering Kyrgyz NGO ventures into uncharted territory
~ Hong Kong remains isolated despite lifting air travel ban
~ 'I always have trouble with forms': homeless people on how poor literacy affects them – and what would help
~ French elections: a divided country faces an uncertain second round
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter