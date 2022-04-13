Tolerance.ca
Mali. A justice at loss with the crimes against civilians in the central regions

By Amnesty International
Mali has witnessed increased war crimes and violence against civilians since 2018, particularly in the central regions of the country (Mopti and Segou). Despite commitments and investigations, justice has been slow in coming for the victims and/or their families and impunity still prevails, writes Amnesty International in a new report published on 13 April 2021. […] The post Mali. A justice at loss with the crimes against civilians in the central regions appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


