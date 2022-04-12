Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Public opinion in Central Asia: A pioneering Kyrgyz NGO ventures into uncharted territory

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
While the five Central Asian nations share borders and history, they rarely view themselves as part of the same region. A Kyrgyz NGO tries to survey them as one group.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Hong Kong remains isolated despite lifting air travel ban
~ 'I always have trouble with forms': homeless people on how poor literacy affects them – and what would help
~ French elections: a divided country faces an uncertain second round
~ Russia isn't likely to use chemical weapons in Ukraine – unless Putin grows desperate
~ Long COVID affects 1 in 5 people following infection. Vaccination, masks and better indoor air are our best protections
~ How the election could affect the future of a First Nations Voice to Parliament
~ The story of 'us': there's a great tale Labor could tell about how it would govern - it just needs to start telling it
~ Did everyone in Bridgerton have syphilis? Just how sexy would it really have been in Regency era London?
~ 'Cold case' gay murders: two books illuminate Australia's dark history of police and military violence
~ Has the monitoring of professional athletes' intimate information gone too far?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter