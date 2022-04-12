'I always have trouble with forms': homeless people on how poor literacy affects them – and what would help
By Benjamin Hanckel, Senior research fellow, Western Sydney University
Alan Morris, Professor, Institute of Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Keiko Yasukawa, Researcher and teacher educator in adult literacy and numeracy and TESOL, University of Technology Sydney
Low literacy levels are a common contributing factor in Australia’s homeless population. We asked people who have experienced homelessness how poor literacy affected their lives – and what would help.
