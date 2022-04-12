Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I always have trouble with forms': homeless people on how poor literacy affects them – and what would help

By Benjamin Hanckel, Senior research fellow, Western Sydney University
Alan Morris, Professor, Institute of Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Keiko Yasukawa, Researcher and teacher educator in adult literacy and numeracy and TESOL, University of Technology Sydney
Low literacy levels are a common contributing factor in Australia’s homeless population. We asked people who have experienced homelessness how poor literacy affected their lives – and what would help.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


