Angola: Police Arrest, Charge 22 Peaceful Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers in Luanda, Angola on December 26, 2021. © 2021 OSVALDO SILVA/AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – Angolan authorities should immediately drop criminal charges against 22 protesters arrested during peaceful protests in Luanda on April 9, 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. The activists had gathered to march against the detention of political prisoners and to call for free and fair elections. Those detained included Laurinda Gouveia and her 6-month-old baby boy, who were kept in a crowded cell without food or water for more than 48 hours. “Angolan…


© Human Rights Watch -


