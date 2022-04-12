Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil Court Reviews Bolsonaro’s Environmental Policies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Brazilian Federal Supreme Court (STF) building in Brasilia on April 4, 2018.  © 2018 Agencia Estado via AP Images Despite the continued roar of chainsaws clearing the rainforest for soy fields and cattle herds, there’s now a new glimmer of hope for the Brazilian Amazon. Last week, Brazil’s Supreme Court boldly launched a review of seven environmental cases, most involving petitions challenging the destructive policies of President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration. This is the first time in Brazil’s history that the Supreme Court has taken up seven environmental…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


