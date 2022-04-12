Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two Vietnamese state media journalists convicted for exposing corruption

By asie2
News​In the past week, Vietnamese courts have convicted two state media journalists for exposing corruption, sentencing one to a long jail term and the other to a year of “reeducation.” Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns these criminal convictions designed to silence journalists who were serving the public interest.Nguyen Hoai Nam was sentenced to three and a half years in prison under article 331 of the penal code on 5 April, three days after completing 12 months in pre-trial detention in Ho


© Reporters without borders -


