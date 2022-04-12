Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bungled vaccine rollout, welcome financial support – here's what Aussies thought of Morrison's COVID response

By Deborah Lupton, SHARP Professor, leader of the Vitalities Lab, Centre for Social Research in Health and Social Policy Centre, UNSW Sydney, and leader of the UNSW Node of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society, UNSW Sydney
We interviewed 80 Australians from a wide range of ages and backgrounds about how the government handled the pandemic. Their responses were mixed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


