Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central African Republic: War Crimes Court’s First Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The SCC courtroom in Bangui, where the first trial for serious international crimes committed since 2003, is set to begin on April 19.  © 2021 Inès Laure N’Gopot (Nairobi) – The opening of the first trial at the Central African Republic’s Special Criminal Court (SCC) on April 19, 2022 represents significant progress in the difficult effort to see justice for grave crimes committed in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch issued a question-and-answer document ahead of the SCC’s trial. The case involves war crimes and crimes against humanity…


© Human Rights Watch -


