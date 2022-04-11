Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Monkeys can sense their own heartbeats, an ability tied to mental health, consciousness and memory in humans

By Joey Charbonneau, PhD Student in Neuroscience, University of California, Davis
Eliza Bliss-Moreau, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of California, Davis
Share this article
Researchers used a test designed for babies to show that rhesus monkeys can sense their own heartbeats. The finding opens up important paths of research into consciousness and mental health issues.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The overwork pandemic: Ashley Bloomfield's resignation highlights burnout on the COVID-19 front line
~ Blood, tears, and anger in Khorog
~ Endometriosis: How advocacy, awareness and algorithms could shorten the long wait for diagnosis and treatment
~ Best Easter pageant ever? Half a century of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
~ Hidden women of history: 'the Buzzwinker' Ellen Miles, child convict, goldfields pickpocket and vagrant
~ From CODA to Hawkeye, the surge of sign languages on screen is a sign of better things to come for the Deaf community
~ 3 reasons your teenager might skip breakfast – don't fuss but do encourage a healthy start
~ The Morrison government wants farmers to profit from looking after the land – but will anyone want to pay?
~ 'Impulsive psychopaths like crypto': research shows how 'dark' personality traits affect Bitcoin enthusiasm
~ Populism and the federal election: what can we expect from Hanson, Palmer, Lambie and Katter?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter