Monkeys can sense their own heartbeats, an ability tied to mental health, consciousness and memory in humans
By Joey Charbonneau, PhD Student in Neuroscience, University of California, Davis
Eliza Bliss-Moreau, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of California, Davis
Researchers used a test designed for babies to show that rhesus monkeys can sense their own heartbeats. The finding opens up important paths of research into consciousness and mental health issues.
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 11, 2022