Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Best Easter pageant ever? Half a century of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

By Henry Bial, Professor of Theater and Dance, University of Kansas
Share this article
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s famous musical has long inspired controversy for how it depicts the story of Jesus of Nazareth.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Blood, tears, and anger in Khorog
~ Endometriosis: How advocacy, awareness and algorithms could shorten the long wait for diagnosis and treatment
~ Hidden women of history: 'the Buzzwinker' Ellen Miles, child convict, goldfields pickpocket and vagrant
~ From CODA to Hawkeye, the surge of sign languages on screen is a sign of better things to come for the Deaf community
~ 3 reasons your teenager might skip breakfast – don't fuss but do encourage a healthy start
~ The Morrison government wants farmers to profit from looking after the land – but will anyone want to pay?
~ 'Impulsive psychopaths like crypto': research shows how 'dark' personality traits affect Bitcoin enthusiasm
~ Populism and the federal election: what can we expect from Hanson, Palmer, Lambie and Katter?
~ Renters spend 10 times as much on housing as petrol. Where's their cost-of-living relief?
~ Oceans and their largest inhabitants could be the key to storing our carbon emissions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter